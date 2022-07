Albania’s new president was sworn in on Sunday and urged the nation's political parties to cooperate on the country's future and consolidate the rule of law.President Bajram Begaj, 55, who won after getting 78 votes in the 140-seat Parliament, formally took office at a ceremony in parliament.“I won't stand neutral to anyone putting personal interests above those of our nation,” said Begaj, a former army chief-of-staff general.At a later ceremony at the presidential office the Constitutional Court head handed over the country's Constitution to Begaj.Begaj was nominated by the governing left-wing Socialist Party after no compromise candidate was reached...

WORLD ・ 49 MINUTES AGO