A $250-per-child state tax rebate for as many as 350,000 poor and middle class families is the latest Connecticut pandemic relief plan struggling to hit its mark. With less than two weeks before the program’s July 31 deadline, only about half of the estimated, eligible households have applied for assistance, according to the state Department of Revenue Services. Through mid-afternoon Tuesday, the department had received 165,621 applications from families — on behalf of 258,819 children.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO