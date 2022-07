The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.

2 DAYS AGO