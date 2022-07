According to a joint study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bitget, and Foresight Ventures, the total number of cryptocurrency users should tap one billion by 2030. The study says that only 0.3% of the total individual wealth is distributed in the asset class. At the same time, 25% of people’s funds are allocated to equities, such as shares of private companies.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 HOUR AGO