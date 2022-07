Sean O’Malley believes he and Petr Yan will share the Octagon with one another multiple times. At UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, O’Malley is getting the toughest test of his career as he’s facing the top-ranked Yan. It’s a fight both men have wanted for quite some time and given the fact that neither of them is 30 yet, O’Malley is confident they will meet multiple times.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO