ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford police probe People’s Bank robbery at Stop & Shop

By Peter Yankowski
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating the robbery of a People’s Bank branch inside a Stop & Shop Wednesday afternoon. West Hartford Police were notified...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford’s Main St. experiences second shooting within 18 hours

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in the last 18 hours. Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Injured in 2 Shootings Within 2 Hours in New Haven

Three people are injured after two shootings within two hours of each other in New Haven on Saturday night. Police were called to the first shooting shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Goffe Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a 49-year-old New...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven teen charged with armed carjacking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven teenager was arrested on Friday for a federal criminal complaint charging him with carjacking. According to the Department of Justice, 18-year-old Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker of New Haven met with a woman who was selling her car on Facebook Marketplace on July 7. He met the victim on Thompson Street in Bridgeport and test drove her car. After the test drive, the victim reported that Ortiz-Tucker reached into a black fanny pack-style pouch over his shoulder and pulled out a 9mm handgun, pointing it at her.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police report three injured in two Saturday shootings

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating two Saturday night shooting incidents that injured three people. The first happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Goffe Street, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter report found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven woman who had been wounded by gunfire.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two shootings leave three injured in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Within two hours New Haven saw three people suffer gunshot wounds in two shootings Saturday night, police say. The first occurred around 9:58 p.m. when New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Goffe Street. Upon arrival officers found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man arrested after suspected shots, police chase

BRIDGEPORT — A city man was arrested early Saturday after leading police investigating a potential shooting on a chase, according to Bridgeport police. The city’s emergency communications center received a ShotSpotter activation on Center Street near the Greene Homes at 1:38 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#People S Bank#The Stop Shop#Connecticut Stop Shop
WTNH

Middletown DUI crash causes multi-car crashes on I-91

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A DUI car crash led to several other cars crashing on I-91 in Middletown Friday, Connecticut State Police said. State police responded to I-91 northbound just ahead of Exit 20 around 12:40 p.m. for a car that drove off the left shoulder and collided with a metal beam guard rail. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Officer Makes Special Delivery to Hamden Student

If you're a young kid and a police officer knocks on your door, you typically think you're in trouble, right? That's how it went for one kid, only the surprise visit from a Hamden police officer wasn't what he thought it was. A hesitant 11-year-old named Majesty Whittaker answered the...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Warn of Woman Claiming to Be Nurse Visiting Homes in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes. Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside. Officials said...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

North Haven man charged after shooting pellets at driver on Interstate 91, state police say

A North Haven man was charged Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot pellets at another driver while traveling north on Interstate 91, according to State Police. Troopers received a call from the victim driver at around 10 a.m. The caller said they had been hit in the face several times, but were not injured. The caller provided a description of the suspect and said he was in a gray Toyota Prius, state police said in a news release Thursday.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man shot multiple times, expected to survive: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police responded to a shots fired call that left a man with multiple gunshots wounds, officials said. Upon arrival at 345 Main St. at around 9 a.m., police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he is now in […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man points his firearm at a woman driving in Plainfield: police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police arrested a man for pointing a firearm at a woman while they were both driving down Sterling Hill Road on Thursday. A woman called Plainfield police late Thursday afternoon, claiming that while she had been driving down Sterling Hill Road a man aimed a firearm at her from inside […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Farmington police respond to woman unresponsive in pool area

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Farmington Police Department responded to a woman who was unresponsive in a pool area on Friday afternoon. According to police, a caller reported an 83-year-old in medical distress at Esporta Fitness at 1600 Southeast Rd. around 1:30 p.m. Police and fire crews responded to...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

State police make arrests in retail theft ring

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made three arrests in a state-wide retail theft ring that they have been investigating on Wednesday. While conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation, state police said they witnessed a man driving a truck that was suspected of multiple thefts in the Hartford area on Tuesday. The truck was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy