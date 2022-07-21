ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Nevada, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, July 22

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jeffrey Nichols, 32, of Stephens and Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 40, of Hot Springs, July 22. Alvian Q. Miller, 28,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, July 22

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987. Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man kiled in single-vehicle wreck near Fulton

According to reports, Jaydon Riley, 20, was driving south along U.S. Highway 67 when his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche left the highway, struck a bridge, and flipped over around 10 p.m. Arkansas State Police have a report pending on the crash, and it is unknown whether Riley died on scene or was pronounced dead at a later time.
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

SPD searching for missing 73-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a woman they believe has been missing since June. Evelyn Borgeois, 73, was last seen waiting for a city bus in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive on June 15. She is around 5′3″ and weighs about 230 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Police on the Hunt for Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the female pictured here. On 7/16/2022 the female entered to Office Depot located on Airline Dr in Bossier City. While inside the store she stole a Laptop Computer valued at $514.00. Anyone with information who...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

3 men injured in gunfight in Texarkana

Citizens got an up-close look at what the first responders do to serve the community. Evelyn Borgeois, 73, was last seen waiting for a city bus. SporTran also said they hope to have more back-to-school giveaways in the future. Shreve Memorial Library welcomes car show. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Teen arrested in narcotics bust

Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller announced her candidacy for mayor on the afternoon of Friday, July 22. Some people in the ArkLaTex are trying to make ends meet by selling or pawning items. Buntyn plans to run for city council. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. “I would like to see all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 Shreveport police officers under internal investigation; both remain on job

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport Police Department officers are under internal investigation for some startling allegations. They're separate cases that happened recently. But both officers remain on the job. Officer LaBrian Marsden remains on patrol, but without his K-9 partner. A KTBS source says the German Shepherd, Enzo, was removed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue Silver Alert for missing man

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic male, 70-years-old, 5’08”, 165 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a white muscle shirt, and blue jeans. He has a panther tattoo on right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Inmate from Miller County dies in state prison "incident"

An inmate serving a life sentence from Miller County died Tuesday after his involvement in what prison authorities described as “an incident.”. Tony E. Taylor, 62, was at the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Marianna when the incident happened. He was taken to Forrest City Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving complaints, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted an investigation into 32 businesses for selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers. Out of the 32 businesses checked, 14 had violations. This resulted in 14 arrests. Businesses & arrests. Triple J...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
magnoliareporter.com

Man in custody after fighting with Magnolia police

Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia has been arrested after fighting with two Magnolia police officers. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers went to a location on West Main Street on Thursday, responding to a complaint about a man making threats. Tucker was identified as the suspect and when officers tried to question him, he ran.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Texas, police arrest woman on felony warrant

After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere, police turned to Facebook for help. The post kicked off a court of public opinion about Basiliere’s actions, leading to a lot of speculation and almost no viable information for law enforcement. Many people wanted more information about the...
TEXARKANA, TX

