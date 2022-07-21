Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Mobile Inland; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southeastern Washington and southeastern Clarke Counties through 200 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Leroy to 5 miles east of Gulfcrest. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Citronelle, Stockton, Wagarville, Leroy, Gulfcrest, Mount Vernon, Calvert, McIntosh and Movico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

