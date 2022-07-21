$97K OK'd to repair Codington Co. jail doors that lead to maximum, medium-security areas

Repairs continue to be needed at the Codington County Detention Center.

The jail's problems include faulty boilers, cooling systems that don’t work, worn out floor tiles and a broken down dishwasher, to name some that have arisen during the past year.

During Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners approved $97,000 in emergency funding to replace two key sliding doors in the facility, including one that leads into the jail's maximum-security area. The doors haven’t worked for almost two months, meaning the most secure part of the jail hasn’t been available.

The other door that needs replacing leads to a medium-security area.

Sheriff Brad Howell told commissioners that he and Chief Corrections Officer Matt Blackwelder have been searching for weeks for a company available to come to Watertown and do the work. They finally found one in Southern Folger of San Antonio, Texas. Minnehaha County has previously used Southern Folger, Howell said.

He said the new doors, which might not be installed until 2023, will provide better visibility and security for jailers and inmates because of the use of windows instead of solid steel and bars. Howell is also hopeful the doors could be reinstalled in a new jail, if and when one is built.

Commission fields more budget requests

Department heads from the emergency management, highway and welfare offices provided commissioners with monthly reports and their 2023 budget requests. Most indicated they are planning for a 15% increase in health care insurance, but Auditor Cindy Brugman said she learned at a recent conference that 15% might not be enough. She said natural disasters, law enforcement issues and cybersecurity might drive insurance costs even higher.

Highway Superintendent Rick Hartley said fuel and asphalt costs are up 25% this year, making planning for next year difficult. His 2023 budget request is 8.55% more than this year's.

“There’s so much out there we have no control over,” said Hartley. “It’s pretty hard to raise everything 25%.”

Emergency Manager Andrew Delgado’s 2023 budget is 4.7% higher. He noted that June 2022 was the second-driest June in the 128 years records have been kept. The National Weather Service reported less than an inch of rain in Watertown in June.

But Delgado said early July rains have made it unnecessary to consider a burn ban for the county, at least right now.

Welfare Director Sara Foust offered a proposed 2023 budget only $58,931 higher than this year's, and said an anticipated community health worker grant will cover $55,336 of that increase.

Strategic plan will provide better services for residents

Foust also reported on a strategic planning report issued last month by Codington County Welfare, a collaborative effort by the many groups, governmental agencies and businesses in the county that are seeking to centralize support for citizens needing assistance in mental health, health care and housing.

Codington County Welfare is led by SLM Consulting of Sioux Falls, and Kelli Rumpza of the Human Service Agency in Watertown. The group has a 25-member steering committee and was organized by Codington County, Watertown, the Watertown Area Community Foundation and Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

The group’s priority areas are housing, mental health, centralizing services and education and community transformation, which is described as a support network for all residents that builds life skills and relationships across the community.

In other unanimous actions the commissioners: