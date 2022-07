At approximately 7:15 pm on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, deputies were called to investigate a domestic violence disturbance on Dellwood Drive at 165 in Monroe. Deputies located the suspect at the location and upon attempting to arrest him, the suspect physically resisted the deputies. Deputies deployed a taser to subdue him but he continued physically resisting arrest. During the struggle with the deputies, the suspect produced a handgun, which discharged during the struggle. The suspect was wounded in the hand but was able to flee a short distance on foot before being taken into custody.

MONROE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO