California State

California beachfront returned to heirs of Black owners

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County officials on Wednesday presented the deed to prime California oceanfront property to the heirs of a Black couple who built a beach resort for African Americans but were harassed and finally stripped of the land nearly a century ago. The event marked the final step in...

Comments / 17

Jeff
2d ago

in about 5 years instead of California will seize the property because they won't be able to afford the outrageous property taxes

CBS DFW

California governor signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...
CBS LA

Manhattan Beach property seized from Black couple formally returned to Bruce family descendants

A prime stretch of property in Manhattan Beach was formally handed back Wednesday to the descendants of a Black couple it was seized from more than a century ago.County and state officials formally presented the deed back to the Bruce family at a ceremony Wednesday in Manhattan Beach. The grandsons of Willa and Charles Bruce say they plan to lease the beach back to the county for $400,000 a year."It represents a template for other states to follow to fight, to repair, and ultimately, salvage what was lost, not just here in California, but every place where Blacks were not...
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
KTLA

These California State Park cabins and cottages are the toughest to book

Few California park experiences are more relaxing than sitting in a tiny rustic cabin above Stinson Beach and watching the whales and porpoises glide by. But the process of booking one of 10 reservations at the Steep Ravine Cabins is perhaps the most anxiety-inducing park experience this side of Yosemite rock climbing. If you don’t beat out other campers and claim your rental in the first five seconds of the booking window, you have to hope you get lucky on a rare cancellation.
The Associated Press

Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday. “The shutdown will further exacerbate the congestion of containers” and port officials are urging operations at shipping terminals to resume, a port statement said. The protest that began Monday involves hundreds of independent big-rig truckers that have blocked the movement of cargo in and out of terminals at the port, which is one of the 10 busiest container ports in the country, according to its website. There was no immediate word on when the protest might end but it’s exacerbating supply-chain issues that already have led to cargo ship traffic jams at major ports and stockpiled goods on the dock.
ABC 10 News KGTV

Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Here's How Much California Rent Is Expected To Rise In August

As inflation continues to impact Americans, it is only a matter of time until tenants see an increase in rent prices across the state. So, just how much can we expect prices to rise within the next few months? According to Planetizen, some landlords do not have to abide by local rent stabilization ordinances. This means that landlords will be able to raise rent by 10% in August.
NBC News

Some beaches begin to use drones as shark attacks increase

As shark sightings and attacks increase, some beaches are turning to drones to help keep people safe. In New York’s Jones Beach, drones are launched three times a day, searching for sharks and schools of fish that may attract sharks. With 25 shark attacks in the U.S. just this year, 6 of those off New York beaches, the New York governor is ramping up the use of drones.July 23, 2022.
NBC News

Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

A small sailboat crowded with nearly 200 people believed to be Haitian migrants was intercepted off the coast of the Florida Keys. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports on the intercept which is the latest in what has been a record year of Haitians fleeing the political violence and economic instability of their country. July 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

