Shiba Inu acceptance is on the upswing as the meme coin gets listed on Coins.ph, a popular cryptocurrency exchange in the Philippines. Coins.ph has more than 18 million registered users and is approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). This means that the dog-themed cryptocurrency is accessible to this massive number of users not only in this part of Asia but the whole world.

