Accidents

6-year-old boy drowns during summer camp at recreation center, Missouri police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Kennedy Recreation Complex in St. Louis, Missouri, police said. KSDK/Video Screengrab

A 6-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a Missouri county swimming pool during summer camp, according to local reports.

The St. Louis County Police Department was called to Kennedy Recreation Complex at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, officials said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the child was unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have identified the victim as Travone Mister, Jr., of St. Louis.

Travone was in the pool as a part of a summer camp at Kennedy Recreation Complex in south St. Louis, according to KTVI.

The St. Louis County Parks website confirms “Camp Kennedy” — a summer day camp — was taking place during the time of the drowning.

“Children are grouped by age and enjoy crafts, games, nature programs, a special event cookout, sports and supervised recreational swim at Kennedy Recreation Complex,” the camp description says.

McClatchy News reached out to St. Louis County Parks for comment on July 21.

A St. Louis County spokesperson said “multiple children” were swimming when the child drowned, according to KSDK.

The other children were sent home after the drowning, the outlet reported.

A preliminary investigation into the drowning found that Travone was found unresponsive in a pool, and those in the area began CPR, according to a police news release.

Kennedy Recreation Complex offers an Olympic-size swimming pool and a “small baby pool.” Authorities have not said which pool the boy was swimming in.

An investigation is ongoing.

