Watch live: Pelosi holds weekly press conference

By The Hill Staff
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday will hold her weekly press briefing.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

