Now that the Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-order (with deliveries starting next Thursday, July 28th), Google is doing whatever it can to get you to buy one. One way that the company is trying to make it easier to pick up its latest Pixel is by increasing the value of some older Pixel models that are being used as a trade-in. The maximum trade-in value is $300 toward the purchase of all Pixel 3a models available from the Google Store including the unlocked variant and carrier-locked models for AT&T, Google Fi, and Verizon.

