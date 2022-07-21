ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities find body of 21-year-old man missing in northern Minnesota

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in northern Minnesota say they've found the body of a 21-year-old man reported missing earlier this week. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Logan Roy's body was found Wednesday morning about three-quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township, which is roughly...

valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
kvrr.com

Park Rapids Teen Walking On Shoulder of Road Hit By Drunk Driver

HUBBARD CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is arrested for DWI after hitting a teen walking on the shoulder of 170th Street in Henrietta Township earlier this month. Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the hit-and-run on July 7. They say 18-year-old Isabelle...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson tackling addition, renovation at Minnesota healthcare center

The Bemidji, Minnesota, office of Kraus-Anderson has begun a multi-million-dollar addition and expansion to replace the existing surgical suite at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minnesota. Designed by DSGW Architects, the hospital project will feature a 72,000-square-foot surgery addition along with interior remodeling to relocate the hospital’s 2,850-square-foot lab.
lptv.org

Lumberjack Alumni Return to Bemidji for All School Reunion

Bemidji’s All School Reunion has kicked off for the weekend, and over 1,000 Lumberjack alumni have returned to celebrate. The committee did not expect to be planning the celebration for three years, but after cancellations due to COVID-19, graduates young and old are able to finally attend the get-together.
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
