ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project

boreal.org
 5 days ago

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - July 19, 2022. MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, July 25, at 12:15 p.m. to provide updates on the Twin Ports...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Aftermath of spring flooding in Minnesota’s Arrowhead

We were in utter disbelief as we stood at the end of a portage during a Boundary Waters canoe trip last summer. We had traveled through this area several years earlier and knew it was challenging. But as we stood there, we had no idea how we were going to get our gear and canoe through the mud and muck and into the distant water. After close to an hour, scrapes on the canoe, mud-covered legs, and some fiery words, we were finally back on the water. “This is bad,” I told my husband. “We’re going to need a really snowy winter and a wet spring.” And although it was the winter many hoped for, few of us imagined the spring flood that followed.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Duluth Health Clinic Reports High Demand for Abortion Procedures

A clinic in Duluth says that they expect to see more out-of-state patients coming in for abortions, one month after federal protections for the procedure were overturned by the supreme court. Just one month ago, Roe v. Wade was overturned. While some states have been affected by the ruling, Minnesota’s...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Traffic
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Duluth, MN
boreal.org

Cliffs: Northshore to stay idle until at least April of next year

Idled in the spring, Northshore Mining is going to stay down for longer. That’s the update from Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, during Friday’s earnings call. He said it will remain idle until at least April of 2023. Goncalves said this is due to less need for pellets, as they are using more prime scrap. "The pellets at Northshore are not needed at this time."
BABBITT, MN
boreal.org

VIDEO: 'Petflation' up, owners struggling to feed pets

As the cost of basic pet care continues to increase, many owners have been having difficulty affording care for their dogs and cats. “This seems to be kind of across animal welfare all over the country. We're seeing a large increase in people needing support,” said Animal Allies Humane Education Manager Nicole Facciotto. “Not necessarily needing to surrender their animals, but experiencing food insecurity, having trouble affording basic vaccines or wellness visits, things like that, people needing temporary housing as they move from one location to another. “
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Inside northern Minnesota’s only abortion clinic, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans. They are the leading edge of an expected surge of out-of-state patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of the federal right to abortion. Employees of the WE Health Clinic...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot#Virtual Meeting#Foreign Language
boreal.org

Cool conditions tonight, quiet start to work week

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 24, 2022. Dry and cool conditions are expected tonight, with clearing skies this evening. Looks like a great night to keep the windows open! Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday. Then, chances of showers increase late Monday night into Tuesday. These chances of showers and thunderstorms will remain in the picture through Thursday, but strong to severe storms are not expected at this time. Temperatures this week will be near to slightly cooler than average, with highs in the upper 60s to lower/middle 70s for most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
boreal.org

Duluth juvenile apprehended after armed robbery

In Duluth, officers responded to a robbery on the 100 block of 131st Avenue West. Officers made contact with the reporting party who said they were meeting up with a male individual to sell him a phone. But when then the suspect pulled a gun on them, demanded the phone, and ran.
boreal.org

Cool weather conditions continue this week

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • July 25, 2022. The next few days will feature cooler weather, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s, and lows in the upper 40s and 50s. After a mostly sunny day today, showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, with rainfall amounts of up to three quarters of an inch. Chances for showers and storms linger on Wednesday and Thursday, but with lighter rainfall amounts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy