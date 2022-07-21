Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th-20th

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.

LAKE WYLIE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO