Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th-20th

By Caryn Little
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from July 17th through July 20th....

www.wccbcharlotte.com

WCNC

Troopers: 1 dead after motorcycle accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in York County late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 49 near Village Harbor Drive just after 11 p.m., troopers said. The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson...
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV

Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men Wanted In Connection With A South-West Charlotte Armed Robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash in York County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after a crash with an SUV on South Carolina Highway 49 in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded after 11 p.m. on Saturday to SC 49 near Village Harbor Drive outside Lake Wylie for a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name First Victim East Charlotte Shooting

THE LATEST (7/22/22):. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified the victim who died in a shooting on Sharon Pointe Road. Markus Petty, 22, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Currently, there is no word on the condition of the other shooting victim. Anyone with information is asked...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Person shot at Gaffney food mart, police investigating

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts. Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and...
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive. When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man surrenders to police after standoff with SWAT in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of Oakdale Road and Dale Avenue just off Brookshire Boulevard and north of Interstate 85 around noon Friday. More than a dozen CMPD units responded to the scene and blocked traffic to keep the public away from the area during the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC

