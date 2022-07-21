Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 17th-20th

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in York County late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 49 near Village Harbor Drive just after 11 p.m., troopers said. The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson...
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Iredell County after stealing a Catawba County ambulance and leading troopers on a chase Friday morning, State Highway Patrol said. According to Catawba County officials, the paramedics had just taken a patient to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and...
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Almost two months later, a case still has York County Sheriff’s detectives stumped. The York County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for help to solve a murder in the Lake Wylie area. The victim is named TJ Hubert—a recent grad from the Clover area. He was found on the shores of Lake Wylie in a gated community he did not live in.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted a sign in a yard that read, “This drug house closed for business” after deputies executed a search warrant of the property and seized drugs and stolen property. However, the homeowner said she is not facing...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers say that they are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery on Branch Way Court. Police say that this occurred on July 15th around 1:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Money is...
THE LATEST (7/22/22):. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have identified the victim who died in a shooting on Sharon Pointe Road. Markus Petty, 22, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Currently, there is no word on the condition of the other shooting victim. Anyone with information is asked...
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who is reportedly defrauding local churches. Investigators say the accused man goes to church services and asks for money. Multiple churches have reportedly been targeted and have fallen victim to the scam.
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police released a video showing the chaotic scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 20th. A Gastonia Police officer suffered serious injuries after authorities say he was struck by a car of a kidnapping suspect. Officers shot and killed 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb Wednesday afternoon.
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a Gaffney food mart Saturday. According to the Gaffney Police Department, the shooting happened at the H&K Food Mart, located on North Limestone Street, across from Limestone Courts. Officers said one person had a gunshot wound to the leg and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive. When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – First a video message to officers, then an op-ed in the local paper, and now, in front of news cameras. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says, “The conversation needs to be had.” Jennings wants bond reform to keep violent, repeat criminals from getting out of jail, “Even before we finish our paperwork,” he says.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County need your help in locating a missing 19-year-old who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of Oakdale Road and Dale Avenue just off Brookshire Boulevard and north of Interstate 85 around noon Friday. More than a dozen CMPD units responded to the scene and blocked traffic to keep the public away from the area during the situation.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
