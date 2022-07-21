This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives . Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home.