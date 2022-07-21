ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHdv1_0gnfTDD100
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives . Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home.

Comments / 0

Related
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Junk Food

What is the first product that comes to mind when you think of a junk food? Is this your favorite junk food, or the one that you see advertised the most? Regardless of the singular junk food that comes to mind, there are many to choose from. The second that you enter most convenient stores, you are presented with isles and isles stocked full with these items. Wether you are team sweet or savory, the possibilities are endless. Each state has a junk food item that is purchased more frequently than all others.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodbuzz Ohio#U S#Eras#National
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WATCH: Ohio Delivery Driver Caught Stealing Package Back Off Porch

It all started when an Ohio woman ordered a pair of shoes from Amazon. The package was safely delivered, only to be stolen off of the porch hours later by an unexpected thief. According to WLWT, an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a pair of New Balance sneakers to a home in Deerfield Township. When the driver came back to the house later in the afternoon to deliver a second package, they took the shoes that they delivered earlier, brought them to their car, and drove away. Clint Eastman commented on timeline of his wife's missing shoes.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Ohio

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

The Best Fried Chicken In Ohio

There is something truly magical about biting into a piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same, keep reading.
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Ohio

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Ohio to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Ohio?
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy