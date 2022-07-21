ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Driver Seriously Hurt In Garden State Parkway Collision With Dump Truck: State Police

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorist was seriously hurt when they collided with a dump truck on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 on the parkway southbound at milepost 87.5 in Toms River, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mack dump truck was operating in the center median when it entered into the southbound travel lanes and was struck by a southbound traveling VW Touareg, Curry said.

The driver of the VW sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, he said.

The driver of the Mack was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

