ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaBvo_0gnfSPai00

Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,” she added. According to the administration, the president will self-isolate at the White House. In addition, he’ll carry on with his usual duties while in quarantine.

Per reports, Biden was in contact with numerous members of the White House staff via phone this morning. He also participated in his planned meetings at the White House this morning by way of phone and Zoom calls.

Previously, the 79-year-old was scheduled to head to Pennsylvania on Thursday to discuss his crime philosophy before later attending a fundraiser in Philadelphia. Now, all that will be on the back burner as Biden quarantines.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” Jean-Pierre said.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” she added.

Jean-Pierre also revealed that close contacts, “including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel,” would be informed.

Before the news broke of his diagnosis, Biden traveled to Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, where he revealed executive actions to combat climate change.

Before that, on Tuesday, the Commander-in-Chief also greeted Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House.

Joe Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes after he casually reveals he has cancer

Doctors last tested the President for COVID-19 on Tuesday, when he tested negative, per Jean-Pierre. Biden is fully vaccinated and received two boosters. He received his second booster shot on March 3.

The news comes amid Biden’s claims on Wednesday that hat he has cancer. As a result, the White House press office swiftly clarified that he was referring to the skin cancer treatment. As they describe, Biden received the treatment before coming into office.

The comment was a shocking yet casual announcement he made during a speech about global warming. During the speech, the president described emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Del.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.

However, Biden’s doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, issued a health report in 2021. That report didn’t reveal that the president suffered from any current cancers.

O’Connor’s report attributed his skin cancer to spending time in the sun rather than exposure to chemicals from the oil industry.

“It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth,” O’Connor wrote of Biden. Biden is also a former lifeguard.

“He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins,” the physician added.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Police Shoot and Kill 15-Foot Snake As It Was Strangling Man

A man in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, was rushed to the hospital after police responded to a call at his Fogelsville home. The 28-year-old man was in cardiac arrest with a 15-foot snake wrapped around his neck. It’s unknown if the snake was a pet or if it got into the man’s home somehow. Either way, police were able to shoot the snake in the head without causing further injury to the victim. They then uncoiled the snake from the man’s neck and rushed him to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown as well.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Massachusetts State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the assets, like the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#The White House#Cdc
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DC Democrats beg for help as border states bus migrants to Biden's backyard

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 6,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months, and Democrats in Washington are complaining that they cannot accommodate the mass releases. The operation has collectively cost both border states millions...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Biden’s migrant surge swamps DC

On direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to 1,335,959.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden

The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

512K+
Followers
55K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy