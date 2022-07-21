ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach filling up tires at gas station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip earlier this month.

Brad Coleman was gunned down at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners on July 9 during an attempted carjacking.

Police announced Thursday that they arrested David Jarrad Booker.

According to police, Coleman was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his vehicle when a car with three suspects inside backed into a parking space next to him.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the car and started a fight, while the other suspect jumped into the driver’s side to steal the vehicle.

Coleman was shot as he tried to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle. He died on the scene, according to police.

Coleman was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School and father who was working to launch his own clothing line.

Family and friends of Coleman gathered at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross on Sunday to honor his life and legacy.

“Since he was 6 years old, right here on this field, where you guys are standing, this is where we played football,” Coleman’s former coach said.

His family and friends said he was loved.

“Brad was that kid who had big smiles on his face always a smile. The young man that he grew into, I mean this is just a tragedy,” said Bernina Jones.

Comments / 27

RealMutha4Ya
3d ago

Its about time, had camera footage, eyewitnesses, all kinds of evidence and of course the license plate...put the maggots who did this in the ground.

Reply
40
Juicy Lisa Coccoli
2d ago

I hope they never see the streets again. I can only imagine the other crimes they committed and got away with….uh uh uh

Reply
28
Nita Blalock
2d ago

, it's a shame our young folks are spiritual dead.look.at his eyes 👀they.or soulless. these young folks need.Jesus

Reply(3)
24
