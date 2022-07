The 2022 NFL season is less than 50 days away, and there is plenty of time to place a wager on a player to win MVP, or maybe a team to win the Super Bowl. There's also time for some hot takes, and Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey may have a few of their own on the latest episode of Daily Betslip. Peter and Iain shared their respective lists for the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL entering the 2022 season, and some of the answers, and placements may surprise you.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO