Nearly 1,000 people - 983 to be exact - have been disqualified from the first of several 2022 Tennessee duck blind drawings. The problem came about after the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over TWRA, passed a new rule preventing a single individual from filing an application, as they could do in years past. Each application now requires a minimum of four people in a group before the application will be considered.

