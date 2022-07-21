ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy can’t shake questions following misstep on Jan. 6 probe

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April, a variety of Republicans were grumbling about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy having boycotted the Jan. 6 committee. A senior House GOP aide told NBC News, for example, “I would say it’s absolutely a strategic mistake.”. That talk grew louder in the weeks and months...

Comments / 49

Jonna Harper
2d ago

He has really messed up! Lots of lies after what they showed last night! Did he think he could cover after loudly saying what he said right after Jan 6

Reply
25
Jay Dolive
1d ago

If Kevin wasn't such a coward he could remind everyone that Trump was the one who said no Republicans should cooperate with an investigation.

Reply
20
Pamela
3d ago

looks like Kevin isn't getting Nancy's position after all. he needs to testify about what he knows about Jan 6 th.

Reply(8)
55
