Wilkes-barre, PA

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test.

Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon.

The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities across the nation and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Image of the White House Secret Service departing from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
At this time officials say President Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.  Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

WBRE

Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is expected to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday. Congressman Matt Cartwright confirms with Eyewitness News that President Biden will visit Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He is expected to talk about community safety and crime-related issues. “The President will give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

President Biden to visit Wilkes-University UPDATE

UPDATE: Due to the President testing positive for COVID-19, the visit to Wilkes University has been cancelled. WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Wilkes-Barre Thursday. The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting ready for President Biden’s visit to Wilkes University where he will be making a speech at the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a man has died after crashing with another car while riding a motorcycle in Monroe County. According to the coroner, Michael Bobitka, 61, of East Stroudsburg, was operating a motorcycle on Wednesday when a crash occurred with another car at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Chicago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and will be isolating at the White House."He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.President Biden is taking Paxlovid anti-viral medication, and will continue to carry out his duties while isolating at the White House, according to Jean-Pierre."He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre said....
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the assets, like the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township. The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the ‘Powerplay’ ball.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Scranton Police Department, Ariella Mclnerney, 15, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Police say she is frequently seen in the 1300 block of Capouse Avenue […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle crash leaves two injured, one flown to medical center

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motorcycle crash in Stroud Township left two people injured, Wednesday evening. According to the Monroe County Control Center, a motorcycle crash occurred on Wednesday evening, in the area of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue. Officials say two people were injured in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

When will PA see relief from the hot weather?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More of the same unrelenting heat expected Friday, as the 90s persist another day. If you’re looking for some good news, the dewpoints will be lower today and slightly more comfortable in the low 60s. Sunshine will still quickly warm us back up into the 90s this afternoon, bringing back slim chances for stray showers or storms in the afternoon. The rain will taper off into the evening as the sun sets, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man accused of breaking infant’s arm and ribs

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department arrested a man who they say shook and squeezed a seven-month-old baby causing near-fatal injuries. On May 12, officials said Romie Brown brought a seven-month-old child to Geisinger Children’s Hospital in Danville for hemangioma and increased head size. The hospital reported to a Children […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
