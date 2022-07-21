ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Weeks of Truss and Sunak tearing lumps out of each other should bring nothing but joy for Labour | Polly Toynbee

By Polly Toynbee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CM6u_0gnfQjMm00
The Race For The Conservative Leadership<br>FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 612413014,1241854307) In this composite image a comparison has been made between the two remaining Conservative Leader candidates Liz Truss (L) and Rishi Sunak. Conservative MP’s will cast their votes in their party’s leadership contest with the eventual winner expected to be announced on September 5,2022. This comes after the resignation of Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by Getty Images) Photograph: Getty Images

The Duke of Wellington, surveying his troops, said he didn’t know what effect the spectacle would have on the enemy, “but, by God, they frighten me”. What’s left of the serious elements of the Conservative party are frightened as they view the battlefield ahead – and they don’t expect to win a Waterloo.

“If the Tories lose the next election, they may well be out of power for a generation,” warns the Spectator’s political editor, James Forsyth. The progressive forces of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens would bring in electoral reform and voting at 16. Even under a single transferable vote system, according to Forsyth, the Tories would only have won twice since the second world war, and not even Margaret Thatcher could have governed on her own.

That frightener is designed to dragoon Tory party members into Rishi Sunak’s camp, as the safer pair of hands. For outsiders, the pleasure of this campaign is watching the best lines of attack come from the contestants. Safe, hisses Liz Truss – or more of the same, business-as-usual, failed economics that led us here?

The Sunak camp responds by blowing up her plan for a gigantic £30bn tax cut on day one (the mysterious alchemy of which would generate golden growth), axing green levies from energy bills and, above all, “deregulation” (unspecified).

The only economist she could quote as a backer when questioned on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme was far-right maverick Patrick Minford , once an adviser to Margaret Thatcher. In the heat of Brexit rows in 2018, when Theresa May was in the throes of struggling with her party over her EU plan, I asked him to spell out Brexit’s benefits .

As leader of the then Economists for Brexit, he claimed that Brexit would bring in 6.8% growth , or £135bn . (So far, it’s a 4% drop in GDP.) Abolishing all tariffs, he said, would cut 20% off food prices, while throwing Britain open to world free trade’s cheapest goods. Removing all regulatory barriers would cut another 20% off prices. What of food quality? As long as it was labelled, let consumers decide on safety. What of bankrupting UK farming? Big farmers will switch to biotech and GM; inefficient small ones will go to the wall. What of manufacturing killed by off by floods of cheap imports? Doesn’t matter, let cheaper countries do “metal bashing”, he said. It would mean, he said , “reallocation of labour” just like those “reallocations” under Thatcher in the 1980s that never happened, instead abandoning “left behind” communities in their deserted shipyards, steel works and mines. Yes, it would mean another “shock” like those, but clearing out overprotection from global competition would bring a huge economic boost in lower prices. Short-term pain means long-term gain: a second coming of Thatcher’s 1980s. He was an adviser who most strongly advocated the poll tax to Margaret Thatcher, whereby a duke paid the same flat-rate local tax as a dustman, and which caused her downfall.

In her imitation of Thatcher, that’s the advice Truss has opted for, so it’s clear why she has given “levelling up” short shrift. If she is moulding her ideas on Minford’s – and she quoted his Express article today – then she is indeed a revolutionary. As she said on Radio 4: “We need someone with the toughness, the grit,” who is prepared to “take on the Whitehall machine and drive through change”. Sunak was “the continuity economic candidate” who had taken the UK in the “wrong direction”. He, along with the entire Treasury economic establishment, was “peddling a particular type of economic policy for the last 20 years” that had not delivered. Others might agree – but from radically different perspectives. Citing Minford, Truss justified far higher borrowing, and that should warm the cockles of Labour’s heart. The one attack that Prime Minister Truss couldn’t launch against Labour at an election would be fiscal laxity.

Related: The Guardian view on the Tory leadership race: diversity, but not in thought | Editorial

Weeks more of this campaign will yield nothing but joy for Labour as the candidates tour hustings from Exeter to Darlington, Belfast to Norwich, tearing lumps of flesh off each other. As their opposing economics mean they could never sit in one another’s cabinet, there’s nothing to stop them fighting to the political death. Everyone knows if Sunak loses, he’s jetting off with his green card, but his heavy shelling will have damaged Truss. Her own shower of quotes about economic failure will come back to haunt her, as will Michael Gove’s useful intervention on how the government is “ simply not functioning ” on providing basic services.

Truss’s previous life as a Lib Dem and a remainer is getting a vigorous airing – and who knows, perhaps she really is a red mole, sent in to destroy the Tory party from within. But the party has done that pretty well itself during the Boris Johnson disgrace years, without her revolutionary intervention.

Look around, and whoever moves into the gold wallpaper suite will inherit all the social and economic failings of the austerity-stricken era they both voted for. Look ahead, and nothing but worsening public services, deeper hardship for family budgets and a darkening relationship with the EU beckons.

Whoever wins, here’s their dilemma. Do they seize any hint of a polling bounce to scuttle for an election now, concluding things can only get worse? Or knowing they look sure to lose whenever it comes, do they cling on through a couple of miserable years at the helm, sliding towards almost certain electoral doom?

  • Polly Toynbee is a Guardian columnist

  • Guardian Newsroom: who will succeed Boris Johnson?
    Join Jonathan Freedland, John Crace and Salma Shah as they discuss who could be the next prime minister in this livestreamed event. On Wednesday 27 July at 8pm BST/9pm CEST/12pm PDT/3pm EDT. Book tickets here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Polly Toynbee
Person
Jonathan Freedland
Person
Patrick Minford
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#European Union#Uk#The Conservative Party#Tories#Democrats#Greens#Tory
The Guardian

Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

371K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy