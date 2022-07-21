ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

WATCH AND LISTEN: The President Has Cancer?

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"That's why I am so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer." President Joe Biden traveled to Somerset, Massachusetts yesterday to detail his plans to...

kprcradio.iheart.com

CBS Chicago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and will be isolating at the White House."He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.President Biden is taking Paxlovid anti-viral medication, and will continue to carry out his duties while isolating at the White House, according to Jean-Pierre."He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre said....
POTUS
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Which Democrats weren't on hand to greet Biden?

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
SOMERSET, MA
The Associated Press

Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH says he's staying busy

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team. But the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” Later Friday, White House officials told reporters that Biden was working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hadn’t diminished — with Biden showing off an empty plate with some crumbs when speaking with his advisers — and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. “He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.” It was all part of a diligently choreographed effort by the administration to depict a commander-in-chief who had not relinquished his day job, despite testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday and being sent into isolation at the White House residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

Biden’s dismal poll numbers, explained in 9 charts

In recent months, Democrats have been increasingly concerned about President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, fearing it will hurt their party in the 2022 midterms. As of mid-July, survey after survey has shown his approval ratings floundering amid dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy and ongoing concerns about inflation and gas prices. To top it off, a poll from the New York Times and Siena College found that just 26 percent of Democrats thought he should be renominated in two years, while 64 percent would be open to someone else.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
CNN

Biden lashes out at reporter over polling question

A New York Times/Siena College poll shows that President Joe Biden is losing support from his own party, as 64 percent of Democratic primary voters would prefer the party to nominate someone else for the 2024 election. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza compares Biden’s standing in the polls compared to previous presidents at this point in their term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

