Alaska State

President Biden tests positive for Covid

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Biden's doctor: President's Covid symptoms 'have improved'

US President Joe Biden's condition has improved since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said. The 79-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue. His doctor says he is responding well to medication. Mr Biden has continued working while in isolation, according to...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden says 'doing great' after positive Covid test

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was "doing great" after testing positive for Covid at the age of 79, vowing to continue to work while isolating at the White House with only mild symptoms. "Symptoms are mild, I really appreciate all your inquiries and concern... it's going to be OK." Announcing the diagnosis, the White House stressed that the president was fully vaccinated and twice boosted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Vigorous but coughing, COVID-postive Biden appears virtually at White House meeting

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden appeared virtually at a White House meeting of economic advisers on Friday to highlight his good health a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Speaking remotely at the meeting to discuss White House efforts to lower gas prices, Biden appeared vigorous and in good spirits but with a noticeably deeper voice, hours after his doctor released a statement saying his symptoms had improved.
POTUS
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Rep. Lofgren proposes new path to legal residency for 8M immigrants

SAN JOSE – Immigration advocacy groups in the Bay Area are calling on Congress to pass a new bill that would give nearly 8 million immigrants a pathway to legal residency. The bill, "Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929," was co-authored by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, who held a news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., to announce the bill's introduction in the House of Representatives. The bill would update the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1929 to allow anyone who has lived in the United States for seven or more years to be registered for...
SAN JOSE, CA
MSNBC

“Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

In Ohio, where a near-total, six-week ban has been in effect for a month, doctors have already been faced with difficult medical decisions being complicated by the legal risks that they’re now exposed to because of the state’s abortion ban. “Everyone’s scared of the legal ramifications and what’s going to happen to them,” says Dr. Melissa March, an OB/GYN and doctor of maternal and fetal medicine based in Cleveland. She described some of the cases she and others in her field have seen in the past month: a woman with a ruptured membrane and an infection in her uterus whose care was delayed by a legal consultation; a patient with an ectopic pregnancy who had to be life-flighted to another state for treatment; pregnant people with fetal abnormalities who weren’t able to travel out of state for abortion care. “Sometimes that care is delayed and sometimes that care may not occur,” Dr. March says.July 24, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Fortune

Crypto and VC giant a16z is ditching its Silicon Valley HQ, saying the region’s ‘network effect’ is no longer worth it: ‘Our headquarters will be in the cloud’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is ditching its Silicon Valley headquarters and going all-in on remote work, one of the most high-profile examples of the pandemic's profound impact shaking up longstanding tech industry norms.
BUSINESS

