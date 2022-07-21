ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Finding the right target to prevent medulloblastoma relapse

By Medical University of South Carolina
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher Jezabel R. Blanco, Ph.D., began studying neurosciences, first as a graduate student and later as a postdoctoral fellow, her research was focused on understanding the mechanisms underlying brain disease, both in the context of neurodegeneration and cancer, but mostly from a basic research...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Suvorexant may ease symptoms during opioid withdrawal therapy

For individuals with opioid use disorder undergoing a buprenorphine/naloxone taper, suvorexant might be a promising treatment for reducing sleep disturbance and easing opioid withdrawal, according to a study published online June 22 in Science Translational Medicine. Andrew S. Huhn, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
MedicalXpress

Protein p53, which prevents cancer development, can promote liver cancer if constantly activated

P53 is one of the most important proteins in cancer biology. Often referred to as a "guardian of the genome," p53 becomes activated in response to various cellular stressors like DNA damage. Its activation induces different processes, such as controlled cell death, that prevent cancer development if a cell becomes abnormal. Because of this, p53 mutations are extremely common in cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma. However, in a recent article published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers at Osaka University observed that constant activation of p53 in liver cells of patients suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) could actually promote the development of liver cancer.
CANCER
UPI News

Cancer drug shows promise for treating multiple sclerosis

A drug used "off-label" for multiple sclerosis (MS) is more effective than a standard medication at preventing symptom flare-ups, a new clinical trial has found. The drug, called rituximab, is approved in the United States for treating certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. It is not approved for treating MS, but some doctors do prescribe it off-label for that reason.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Aging eyes: 'Youth' protein may be key for prevention, treatment

The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Science Advances#Brain Tumor#Medulloblastoma Relapse#Hollings Cancer Center
Medical News Today

Which drugs cause liver damage?

More than 1,000 different drugs and chemicals can cause liver damage. This occurs in a process called drug-induced liver injury (DILI), toxicity, or damage. The liver is a key site for metabolizing drugs. As a result, it is the area that the toxins within drugs most affect. Examples of drugs...
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nypressnews.com

How to live longer: The sign in the gut linked to early death – ‘twice as likely to die’

The gut is central to several age-associated changes. Its role in nutrition is unique, but there is a wealth of evidence highlighting its influence on old age too. The composition of the microbiome – a colony of trillions of bacteria – changes continuously as the body ages. Fortunately, certain dietary guidelines can help the body harvest a healthier microbiome.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Cataract surgery and macular degeneration: Correlation

If a person has cataract surgery, it will not affect their risk of developing or progressing macular degeneration. Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula of the eye. It impacts the center part of the light-sensitive retina and affects a person’s central vision. A cataract is another...
HEALTH
CBS Boston

Some medications do not do well in the heat, experts warn

BOSTON - We're in the middle of a heat wave, so here is some heat-related advice for people who take medications.First, many medications do not tolerate heat well.  First of all, some medications lose their effectiveness if they get too hot. So always store your medications at room temperature in a dark, dry location. Second, taking certain medications can make you more susceptible to heat-related illness. For example, diuretics, or water pills, are designed to help you lose water, but if you're also hot and sweaty, you could get into trouble with dehydration. Certain medications taken for allergies or high blood pressure can reduce your ability to sweat, which in hot conditions can cause you to overheat. And other medications, like certain antibiotics, can trigger uncomfortable rashes when you're out in the sun. So, beware of the effects that this oppressive heat and the hot sun can have on your medications as well as on your body.
BOSTON, MA
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Towards a new drug class in the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a major public health problem that affects millions of people worldwide. Developing new drugs to help better treat its underlying causes is therefore a research priority. In a new study coordinated by Inserm researcher Vincent Marion in collaboration with the University of Birmingham (UK), Monash University (Australia), and along with Alexander Fleming, former senior endocrinologist at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), scientists have developed PATAS, a peptide that is part of a new class of antidiabetic drugs.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is the link between vitamin B12 and Crohn's disease?

A person with Crohn’s disease will experience abdominal pain and unintentional weight loss. They may also have difficulty absorbing certain foods, resulting in nutrient deficiencies. One that commonly occurs is a vitamin B12 deficiency. Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is a lifelong condition that results...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Taurine supplements could be the key to reversing the aging process

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — A specific nutrient could be the secret ingredient in a new anti-aging therapy. Researchers from the University of São Paulo have discovered that the amino acid taurine can help to combat the aging process. The human body produces potentially toxic byproducts called “free...
BRAZIL
Science Focus

Eating Marmite could help to ease anxiety and depression

B vitamins found in the divisive spread could help the brain to produce calming chemicals. Sorry haters, here’s yet another reason to love Marmite: Vitamin B6 – a nutrient found in abundance in the yeast extract – may help to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, a study carried out by researchers at the University of Reading has found.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy