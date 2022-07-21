ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

All Methed Up: Florida Man Facing More Felonies, Meth Found In A Safe In The Trunk Of His Car

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A four-time convicted felon is looking at a possible fifth after being found with drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Sebring Tuesday night, according to Highlands County Sheriff.

Frederick Taber Reed Jr., 37, of Sebring, was pulled over on US 27 Tuesday evening. He got a warning for the traffic violation, but that’s the last thing that went right for him.

A K-9 detected the odor of narcotics in his car, so deputies conducted a search. In the trunk, they found a loaded pistol, which is not allowed for a convicted felon.

Inside of Reed’s car, deputies found a small safe with 11.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two syringes that contained an additional 10.2 grams of liquid meth, as well as plastic baggies and a scale.

Deputies say there was also 94 grams of marijuana in a backpack on the floorboard.

Reed was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, distribution of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

