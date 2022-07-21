ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 hospitalized, including child, after I-49 crash in Kansas City

 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash that temporarily closed southbound I-49 Thursday morning.

According to police at about 4:08 a.m., a grey Ford Fusion lost control traveling south on the highway and struck a metal guard rail, went across all lanes of travel and hit the concrete median.

The vehicle then crossed all lanes again and came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

The driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. A child passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

All lanes of I-49 highway are back open after being closed for about 1.5 hours.

