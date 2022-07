The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 15 to 21:. • Bojangles, 6550 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail – 87.5. Violations include: Employee drinks were stored above food; employees washed hands for 2 or 3 seconds; a cart was stored in front of the hand sink near chicken; food debris and particles were left on pans; and fries were not marked with time.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO