This interview is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Callie Khouri (screenwriter): I got the idea for the movie when I was driving through Monument Valley. And so I think it’s because … it’s about the chasm between truth and equity. You know what I mean? It was a way of just, in this really intensely beautiful backdrop, letting them go. And it had to have a kind of grandeur. I mean, if they had just jumped off a bridge or something like that, it would have been too literal. There was just something about the flying off into the great unknown. Really, it was supposed to feel like they got away. At least they did it on their own terms. And it wasn’t with despair.

