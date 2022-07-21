ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

This Saturday, The Dakota Zoo Wants To Have Breakfast With You

By Scott McGowan
 5 days ago
You don't have to be a kid to love Breakfast at the Zoo. You don't even have to have kids to come to enjoy the zoo. A tasty breakfast is just a great way to support all they do at the Dakota Zoo!. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee,...

There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck

It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
In BisMan – What Is Benevolent Tattoo? Spectacular Art Work

I have none myself, no I'm not against having one, I've just never been compelled to a perfect tat that would show people who I am, without actually saying any words, make sense? To me, that is what a tattoo is, an expression, a statement so to speak. Russ and Ashley Ireland are proud owners of Benevolent Tattoo - 3206 Memorial Hwy here in Mandan ( Tuesday thru Saturday ) - They have been on the strip since October 2014. Along with Savannah Drader ( A Body Piecer - Benevolent Body Mods ) and Mike ( an apprentice who is on his way to one day developing his own style ), This place is a pure haven for tattoo and art fans.
See Who Has The Best Burgers In BisMan Area? (TOP 10 POLL)

Who doesn't love a good burger right? I recently conducted an unscientific poll on our station facebook page, and on air with my listeners. Asking who's got the best burger in Bismarck Mandan? I personally have had burgers at only 4 of these 10 locations, picked by you the listener. According to some of my co-workers there's a few surprises on the top 10 list. All I can say, I'm looking forward to trying each and every one of these establishments.
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business coming to the capital city is anything “Bundt” normal. “Nothing Bundt Cakes” will be serving up decorative Bundt cakes in various sizes. Co-owners Kayla and Alan Green spent a month down in Texas learning the tools of the trade of...
Bismarck’s Premier Venue ‘Capital Acres’ – Coming Next Spring

My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
BISMARCK, ND
New FedEx facility being built in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been driving through southeast Bismarck on Morrison Avenue, you might have noticed a particularly large building going up. Global shipping company FedEx is constructing a new facility. According to Manager Tyler Rindlisbacher, the large building is meant to house express and ground stores.
Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
Business Beat : Destination Downtown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, region wants to make your event extra special. Destination Downtown is Bismarck’s newest small event space. The large room also contains bits and pieces of Bismarck’s history. There are exposed brick and original floors from over 100...
Welcome To Bismarck- Where Neighbors Look After Each Other

There was no way I was NOT going to miss this post this morning. If you live here in Bismarck/Mandan I am hoping the same thing happened to you. Just about 48 minutes ago yet another textbook example of what living in this State is all about, specifically in our city. My daily ritual is to hop on board the computer and take my mouse for a ride - checking out the news, and my Facebook page, which eventually leads me to the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group page. I saw this photo almost right away...
GoFundMe for Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family involved in the house fire on Tuesday. According to the GoFund Me, one of the family members has a pending operation to remove a cancerous node from their lung on August 3, which will be difficult to deal with and recover from now that the home has been destroyed.
Tigirlily Crashes NoDak Wedding Dance & Guess What They Sang?

The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped the...
Bisman Rental Group Implies People Need To Get A Job

Bismarck Mandan Rentals, a property management company, made an interesting post on Facebook yesterday. They announced they would no longer be accepting new applications for ND Rent Help . It's my understanding that this does not affect those currently receiving Rent Help. Jobs Are Out There. In the post, they...
Mandan Heroes Race For Time – A Normal Sunday Turns Terrifying

A routine Sunday afternoon in Mandan turns terrifying in seconds. Have you ever found yourself living life, going through the motions of a normal day when suddenly it seems your whole world is caving in? That's exactly what Leisha Hulm from Mandan experienced yesterday. Her boyfriend Alex was out in the driveway changing the oil when the unexpected happened. This is when what was hoping to be an effective little scissor jack folded causing his arm and chest to be pinned under the car.
MN Venue Canceled Chappelle – Would He Get The Same In Bismarck?

I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.
