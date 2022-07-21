ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kaitlin Armstrong pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of first-degree murder of Moriah Wilson

By Tom Thewlis
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtlgU_0gnfNXGD00
(Image credit: U.S. Marshals Office/Austin City Police Department)

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman formally charged with the first-degree murder of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson has pleaded ‘not guilty’ in a Texas court.

Numerous U.S. authorities including the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service worked with Costa Rican authorities to locate and arrest Armstrong after she fled to Costa Rica after the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Mexico nabs FBI Most Wanted cartel boss accused of '80s kidnapping, murder of DEA agent

Mexican forces have arrested infamous drug lord Rafael Caro-Quintero nearly a decade after he walked out of prison and returned to drug trafficking. An official with Mexico’s Navy on Friday confirmed Caro-Quintero’s arrest but provided no further details. Caro-Quintero left prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Us Marshals#Violent Crime#Costa Rican
Austonia

APD: Downtown man covered in blood dies, suspect not in custody

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near Waterloo Park on Thursday night. At the intersection of 12th and Red River streets, police received multiple calls at around 8:40 p.m. about a man covered in blood running in the roadway. Police say the man had potentially been stabbed. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the injured man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspect is in custody at this time, and police did not reveal any suspect information in a late-night media briefing. APD is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.
AUSTIN, TX
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

82
Followers
678
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy