Kaitlin Armstrong pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of first-degree murder of Moriah Wilson

(Image credit: U.S. Marshals Office/Austin City Police Department)

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the woman formally charged with the first-degree murder of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson has pleaded ‘not guilty’ in a Texas court.

Numerous U.S. authorities including the U.S. Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service worked with Costa Rican authorities to locate and arrest Armstrong after she fled to Costa Rica after the incident.