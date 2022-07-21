ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week At These 5 Zoos in Central NY

By Carl
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's National Zoo Keeper Week and what better way to honor it then by checking out all the amazing zoos in Central New York. Running from July 17th to the 23rd, it is a time for keepers to be recognized for all the hard work they put in every day. Here's...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

New York DMV Looks for Fake IDs at Outdoor Concerts

New York State is taking steps to make sure people enjoying outdoor concerts this summer are doing so legally and responsibly. The Department of Motor Vehicle Investigators are conducting enforcement initiatives, dubbed “Operation Prevent”, to stop the use of fake identification to purchase alcohol at summer concerts. Sweeps...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

Can You Take The Heat At This Hot Chicken Wings Challenge In Rome?

If you love taking your food up a notch with the heat, you'll love this hot chicken wing challenge coming to Copper City Brewing Company of Rome. On Wednesday August 3rd between 3PM - 8PM, you can take on the Hot Wing Challenge with the local food truck guru Wing’n It by Spudz. It all takes place at Copper City Brewing Company of Rome located at 1111 Oneida Street.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Lite 98.7

Check Out This Exclusive Cable Wake Park in New York State

If you're looking to shred through the water on a wakeboard, there's an opportunity for you like no other in the Finger Lakes. Make a trip to beautiful Muar Lake in Canandaigua to spend a day at the Roseland Wake Park, home to the first and only Cable Wake Park in the northeast. As you could guess, they specialize in wakeboarding and provide an incredibly unique way to do it.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Seneca Falls: Canal Side Experiences

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — It's easy to go to a museum and learn about history, but with Canal Side Experiences they bring you right to the past. Canal Side experiences floating cottages, a yurt, and an RV site where visitors can stay and enjoy the peace and quiet on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
SENECA FALLS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Podunk, USA exists in Upstate NY— blink and you’ll miss it

“A hypothetical small town regarded as typically dull or insignificant.”. That’s the definition Google assigns to the word “Podunk.” For many it’s a mythical place filled with country bumpkins and nothing to do. As it turns out, Podunk actually exists and it’s right in Upstate New...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#National Zoo Keeper Week#Zoo Keepers#The Rosamond Gifford Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
Lite 98.7

Woofstock 2022 Brings Peace, Love, And Pups Together In Central New York

If you're looking for a day of fun with your pups here in Upstate New York, look no further than Woofstock 22. Woofstock 22 will take place on Saturday August 13th from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at Veterans Memorial Field located at 360 North Main Street in Oneida. Woofstock is a fundraising event for Wanderers' Rest. The proceeds of the event help to underwrite the rising costs of sheltering, healing, and caring for more than six hundred homeless cats and dogs that pass through the shelter in Madison County each year.
ONEIDA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy