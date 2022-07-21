Heat wave sets in for weekend as Baltimore bakes

BALTIMORE, MD—The heat has arrived just in time for the weekend.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-90s through the weekend as a heat wave sets in over the Mid-Atlantic.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Baltimore area through 8 p.m. on Thursday with more expected throughout the weekend.

Forecasters say a prolonged stretch of hot weather is expected through this weekend. A weak cold front will cross the area on Thursday, potentially bringing some showers and thunderstorms – mainly south of Washington, DC.

Temperatures will lower slightly for Friday, but then heat increases again for the weekend with little chance of precipitation.

Additional details and heat safety tips can be found below.

