MILWAUKEE - A laser strike was reported on an inbound flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday night, July 26. Authorities say the laser came from Sheridan Park in Cudahy. The FAA says laser strikes on aircraft have drastically increased over the last two years. Lasers can distract or temporarily blind a pilot, putting passengers in danger, and these incidents are serious and considered a federal crime.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO