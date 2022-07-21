ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Testing Negative On Tuesday

By Mike Jenkins
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive Thursday for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, Jean-Pierre said. He has begun taking Paxlovid, the oral antiviral treatment developed by Pfizer.

“Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Officials said Biden plans to continue to work in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19.

The president last tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre said officials with the White House Medical Unit will tell people who had recent close contact with the president, including members of Congress and the news media, about his diagnosis.

