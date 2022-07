The U.S. Open has confirmed that Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Open explained that they had to follow the U.S. government's rules on keeping unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens out of the country. Typically, the organizers said, eligible players are automatically seeded into the tournament, but they were unable to include Djokovic.

