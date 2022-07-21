ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters Injured Battling Flames at South Los Angeles Building

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Three firefighters were injured Thursday morning during a fire at a one-story commercial building in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor non-life threatening injury, according to the LA Fire Department.

The two other firefighters returned to work after being evaluated.

They were injured from debris that flew beyond an established collapse zone.

LAFD put out the fire in 42 minutes with the help of 89 firefighters. LAFD Heavy Equipment is responding to assist with moving debris and uncovering smoldering materials underneath the collapsed portion of the building.

Fire crews were called at 4:52 a.m. to 500 W. Manchester Ave. where they found the structure with heavy flames on the outside, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

