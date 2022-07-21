ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jetcraft Strengthens US Footprint With Americas Sales Executive Appointments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--

Jetcraft, the international leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is expanding its presence in the Americas with the appointment of Preston Jasper and Derek Long as Sales Executives.

Dedicated aviation specialists, Jasper and Long join Jetcraft with a combined experience of nearly 20 years in business aviation and financial services.

Image of Preston Jasper (Photo: Business Wire)

Jasper joined Jetcraft in 2019 after starting his career in corporate finance – beginning his Jetcraft tenure as a Sales Engineer before later moving up to Sales Manager. Based in Minneapolis, MN, Jasper will oversee Jetcraft’s strategic client partnerships in the mid-west US region.

Long joins Jetcraft following a 14-year career in banking and business development, including a decade-long tenure at PNC. Based in Atlanta, GA, Long will drive Jetcraft’s aircraft sales and acquisitions in the mid-Atlantic US.

Dan Kilkeary, SVP Sales Americas at Jetcraft, says: “Our industry is experiencing high demand with the latest WingX data showing BizJet activity in the first half of 2022 is up 21% versus 2019. As such, it is crucial Jetcraft has the best people in place to source aircraft that meet our customers’ needs

“Both Preston and Derek’s aviation expertise, coupled with their strong financial backgrounds, will ensure we remain unstoppable in this fast-paced market.”

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company’s market leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For 60 years Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 70+ dedicated aviation specialists across 20+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading at the speed of life.

