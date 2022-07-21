ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Betting during a wedding? Wedding Parlay Cards are here.

By Jon Henseler
1065thebuzz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me tell you something: I haven’t been this disappointed in myself since I turned down free Monday Night Raw tickets in Green Bay in 2012 and later found out Hulk Hogan made a surprise appearance*. How, HOW, did I not think this up. I’m devastated. Lindsey, if you’re reading this,...

1065thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love this shoe — and it's just $29 for Prime Day

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. While plenty of name brands claim they can support you on even your most intense days, they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers? Well, one of Amazon’s bestselling shoes — the Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes — do the work of high-end designer sneakers minus the price tag. And they're down to $29 for Prime Day!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk Hogan
Daily Beast

The Shopping Mall Is Dead. Long Live the Shopping Mall

Malls were, for many, structurally part of growing up—be it for after-school jobs, pierced ears, Cinnabon cravings, or awkward dates. For writer and critic Alexandra Lange, author of Meet Me By The Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall, it was where she skim-read the exploits of Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield (her mother was firmly anti-Sweet Valley High) and bought her first miniskirt.
SHOPPING
brides.com

Bachelor and Bachelorette Party Guests Will Spend $1,500 in 2022

Bachelor and bachelorette parties are all about celebrating a couple, spending time with friends, and visiting exciting places. Although these soirées are jam-packed with fun activities, dropping a good amount of money on festivities seems inevitable. From covering travel expenses to purchasing wardrobe essentials, these get-togethers really start to add up. Not to mention, more and more couples are hosting their bashes in extravagant places, whether it’s Miami, Charleston, or Tulum, which increases the bill. With costs rising due to inflation in 2022, your wallet is sure to take a hit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning
E! News

Love Island USA Decor: Shop the Neon Signs, Umbrellas, and Towels From the Villa

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time. The Love Island USA villa is the place to be this summer. You can feel like you're on the Peacock reality TV show without leaving your home with a little bit of shopping. E! will deliver all of the shopping content you need this season. So far, we found the hair tools and styling products from the villa glam room along with Deb Chubb's hilarious eye mask. Now, we can focus on home decor. Bring the Love Island-inspired aesthetic to your space with the neon signs, umbrellas, and towels from the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Puts Edgy Touch on Gold Metallic Blazer With Ripped Jeans & Chain-Strap Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you are not following Jordyn Woods on Instagram yet, then you need to start. The 24-year-old socialite and model continuously offers outfit inspiration to the masses. Case in point: her latest upload. Woods served up some sensational street style in a carousel post that she shared on Wednesday. Standing in the middle of a hallway, she simply captioned the collection of photos, “no place like home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The reality star proved that a gold metallic blazer is a must-have in your wardrobe. Woods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Dad Hats Bring Dorky Charm To Your Outfit

Click here to read the full article. Dads. First, we worship them, then we mock them, then we steal their style. As dad-age adults ourselves, we’ve already snagged their dad shoes and made them our own. Then we appropriated dad jeans. We went after their cardigans and Crocs, and now we’re after their headwear. That’s right, the best dad hats are the newest evolution of the dad fashion trend. SPY went looking for the best dad hats that we could find, and now we offer up our selection for your enjoyment and delight.    What Counts as a Dad Hat? You’ve seen President Obama, Nick Jonas,...
APPAREL
brides.com

An Ombré-Themed Wedding at a Château in Aix-En-Provence, France

Stephanie and Jason met on Hinge in March 2018. Jason was living in Los Angeles and Stephanie was in Orange County. After a week of messaging back and forth, Jason braved the LA traffic to drive down and meet Stephanie for brunch in Newport Beach. Learning Jason played baseball at Dartmouth and Stephanie played volleyball at UCLA and Minnesota, the couple bonded over their college athlete backgrounds and love of travel. After the first date, Jason committed to taking Stephanie out every Wednesday evening after work, and eventually, he moved to be closer to her.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

Make Coastal Grandma Proud With This Effortlessly Chic Two-Piece Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It can be hard to keep up with the never-ending list of modern “aesthetics,” but you definitely know a trendy vibe when you see one, like this two-piece summer outfit on Amazon that totally has “Coastal Grandma” written all over it.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

The Best Magnetic Lashes On Amazon

If you’re in the market for something that’ll add volume and length to your lashes or help you mimic your favorite manga character’s makeup look, you’ll probably benefit from some false lashes. Here’s the thing: False lash application can be a painstaking task, especially if you’re a newbie trying to figure out how to master the art of gluing falsies onto your lash line. The best magnetic lashes on Amazon, on the other hand, can be easily applied using magnetic eyeliner, which is typically included in a set of magnetic lashes, or lash anchors (aka individual lashes with a magnet attached). And despite the magnetic aspect, they shouldn’t feel heavy or weigh your eyelids down.
MAKEUP
domino

Animal Prints and 16th-Century Columns Are a Surprise Power Couple in This London Workspace

In its more than 300 year existence, design firm Studio Ashby’s first brick-and-mortar outpost has lived many lives: first as the Blewcoat School in the 1700s, then as an information center, then as a bridal boutique. Now, it’s half Sister showroom, half office—and simply hanging artwork at the Grade I historical site’s walls has been ”the equivalent of trying to make changes at Buckingham Palace,” says founder and creative director Sophie Ashby. Even touching up the white paint required getting on a two-month waitlist for approval.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy