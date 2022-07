TAMPA — Hillsborough deputies opened fire on a Tampa man, fatally wounding him, following an altercation at a party early Sunday. The shooting happened at the Bristol Bay Apartments, 4709 Bristol Bay Way, after deputies responded about 12:42 a.m. to a 911 call about a disturbance, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office. Two men had gotten into an argument and physical altercation in a parking lot of the beige and brown complex off U.S. 41 south of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, and one man fired his gun more than once. No one was wounded.

