Leavenworth, KS

Post notes July 21, 2022

Fort Leavenworth Lamp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcomers to Fort Leavenworth can find an ANSWER BOOK at https://publisher.etype.services/Fort-Leavenworth-Lamp/e-paper-special-edition/5DC0A41F4E229F3E, as well as a WELCOME PACKET at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/happenings/newcomerswelcome-info?fbclid=IwAR3Hnze uP3voKAG17M5h9hxcSxjFBxh_q4A0wF MbmwKxRKb6JIIcvUjrw-4 >. The Fort Leavenworth Commissary FEDS FEED FAMILIES CAMPAIGN is happening now through Sept. 30. For more information, visit https://www.usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/feds-feed-families. The Command and General Staff College 30th ANNIVERSARY...

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
Southwest Topeka road to close beginning August 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning August 1 at 8:00 a.m. , SW 61st St. between SW Auburn Road and SW Hodges Road will be closed to thru traffic for the removal and replacement of the existing SW 61st bridge over Six-Mile Creek. The existing bridge will be replaced with a...
2 killed following deadly shootings under a mile apart in Kansas City

Temperatures will stay hot even after sunset with many areas in the 90s after sunset. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday for areas south of the Missouri River. On a day that parts of the Kansas City metro experienced triple digit temperatures, some decided...
Neighbors pay it forward to friendly lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
Kansas governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff this Wednesday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City last Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.
Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
CDC COVID-19 map keeps Kansas City area in high category

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week’s COVID-19 Community Levels update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Kansas City area remaining in the highest category. Last week, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties in Kansas, and Jackson County in Missouri, were all included in the CDC’s high...
Cookie and soda shop Twisted Sugar opens in south Overland Park

A new stop for sweets has arrived in Overland Park. Dessert shop Twisted Sugar celebrated its grand opening Saturday in south Overland Park. Where exactly: Twisted Sugar opened at 11929 W. 119th St., by Jimmy John’s. The space sits just across West 119th Street from the Stoll Park shopping...
Owner of Topeka grocery store retires after 50 years

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Octogenarian John Benson, the former owner of John’s Pauline Food Center, is retiring after 50 years of service. Benson sold the grocery store to a new owner. Benson, a former employee of the Fleming Group, quit his job and bought the former grocery store in 1972 after the company said it didn’t fit […]
‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Andrew Morgans has built his life (and by extension, his businesses) around the concept of pursuing freedom; Freedom not only for himself, but his friends, family and team. The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights — sending the issue of health care access back to the individual states — was a direct attack on that ideal, he said.
Get to know more about Greenwood, Missouri

GREENWOOD, Mo. – Located inside ZIP code 64304 is a community of about 6,000, located 28 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City. Most of Greenwood lies in the southern part of Jackson County, while the other part sits in northern Cass County. The roots of Greenwood go back over...
