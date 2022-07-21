Fire behind U-Haul facility leads to APD, AFR callout
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of homeless people throwing items into a fire in an alley behind the U-Haul facility on San Mateo and Montgomery.New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills
Officials say that it appears some vehicles and trailers may have been damaged in the fire. APD says an Albuquerque Fire Rescue arson investigator took over the scene to further investigate.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 3