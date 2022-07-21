ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Fire behind U-Haul facility leads to APD, AFR callout

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of homeless people throwing items into a fire in an alley behind the U-Haul facility on San Mateo and Montgomery.

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

Officials say that it appears some vehicles and trailers may have been damaged in the fire. APD says an Albuquerque Fire Rescue arson investigator took over the scene to further investigate.

KRQE News 13

