ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Phil Petty, South Carolina QB great, has died

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSIvj_0gnfKEqH00
The late Phil Petty is pictured Dec. 20, 2001 at Williams-Brice Stadium, less than two weeks before the Outback Bowl against Ohio State, his final game with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tim Dominick The State file photo

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday. He was 43 years old.

Petty was a three-year starter at quarterback under coach Lou Holtz at South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories against Ohio State during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award, given to the top quarterback in the country, as a senior.

Petty was MVP of the second Outback Bowl victory, throwing for 227 yards and two scores in the 31-28 win over the Buckeyes.

“Phil Petty typified what a Gamecock truly is,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement Thursday. “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

Petty died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements were not known as of Thursday afternoon.

Phil Petty at South Carolina

Petty signed with the Gamecocks under then-head coach Brad Scott. He starred at Boiling Springs High School in the Upstate and was the offensive MVP for the state’s 1996 Shrine Bowl team.

He redshirted at USC in 1997, then backed up Anthony Wright at quarterback in 1998 before taking over as the starter in the 1999, 2000 and 2001 seasons. Lou Holtz became the head coach for South Carolina before the 1999 season.

“So, sad, heartbroken over this one. He was one of my favorite guys there,” Scott told The State. “He was special. I thought he had all those intangibles and loved the game. He was always studying it and was very competitive. He had great timing, great pocket presence, all the things great quarterbacks had. I thought he would be a special player and turned out to be that.”

Petty was was a major part in the program’s turnaround from the 1998 (1-10) and 1999 (0-11) seasons, as South Carolina finished 8-4 and 9-3 in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

“I have great memories of him,” Holtz told ABC Columbia’s Mike Gillespie. “He was a great player but he was also a better teammate. Players come and go. Teammates last a lifetime.”

During his final two seasons at USC, Petty completed 306-of-547 passes for 4,079 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading South Carolina. He threw for 2,110 yards in 2000, helping the Gamecocks to the 8-4 finish, which completed the greatest single-season turnaround in Division I-A history after an 0-11 campaign in 1999.

“Everyone’s heart is broken,” former USC offensive lineman Jeff Barnes said. “He was a team-first guy and loyal to the brotherhood we had built. He was a kind-hearted, hard-working guy who loved the game of football and loved his teammates. Just his toughness and grit to bring us from bottom of the barrel, to bring us from not winning any games his freshman year to two Outback Bowls.”

Barnes said one of his favorite memories of Petty was his game-winning touchdown pass to Brian Scott for the 14-9 win over Georgia in the 2001 season. Barnes, who is now the athletic director and offensive line coach at Hammond, said Petty always took care of his linemen, taking them out to dinner once a week during the season.

Petty’s 5,656 career passing yards are seventh overall in South Carolina’s record books. His 17 victories as starting QB are seventh-most all-time.

Said head coach Shane Beamer via Twitter: “So sorry to hear the news of @GamecockFB great Phil Petty passing away. Thoughts & prayers to his family.”

After USC, Petty signed as a free agent with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans but was released. He worked at Hammond School in Columbia in 2003 and was a graduate assistant with the Gamecocks in 2004. He also worked for a few years as an assistant coach with the East Carolina football team.

Petty took a job in June on the Gray Collegiate football staff. Petty and Gray Collegiate head coach Adam Holmes were teammates at USC and also were in each other’s weddings.

“He was my brother and a leader of our team,” Holmes said. “He led us to the turnaround we had and was a great friend, great dad and husband.”

Comments / 0

Related
The State

Before GG Jackson, these were the highest-ranked prospects to pick South Carolina

G.G. Jackson’s announcement that he will play basketball at South Carolina will make him the highest-rated high school recruit to play for the Gamecocks. Jackson is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports and On3 in the 2023 class. He’ll reclassify to 2022 and play college basketball this season — with most expecting him to be a high pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
NFL
247Sports

Pate's take on Beamer, Gamecocks future

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer caught the attention of everyone at SEC Media Days on Tuesday before he even got there after Gamecock Football dropped a video on Twitter of Beamer singing Soulja Boy. However, that was just the beginning of the positive talk that came the Gamecocks way...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The State

GG Jackson commits: USC’s Paris, Staley, Beamer and Rattler jump in with reaction

South Carolina men’s basketball was thrust into the national spotlight Saturday as five-star recruit and former UNC pledge GG Jackson committed to the Gamecocks. Jackson, who played locally at Ridge View High School and ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2023 on numerous recruiting sites, will reclassify to 2022 and join first-year coach Lamont Paris’ program for the upcoming season.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Holtz
Person
Jeff Barnes
Person
Johnny Unitas
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Brian Scott
Person
Adam Holmes
coladaily.com

Phil Petty Football Scholarship created to benefit future UofSC student-athlete

Legendary University of South Carolina (UofSC) quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday, and many Gamecock fans expressed their condolences. His wife, Morgan Petty, and his family have created the Phil Petty Football Scholarship to benefit a future Gamecock football player. UofSC is accepting donations towards the scholarship and all funds will...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#East Carolina#Outback Bowl#American Football#Ohio State#The Johnny Unitas#Mvp#Buckeyes#South Carolinian#Gamecocks#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thenewirmonews.com

Local Little League teams advance

While Irmo Little League teams have now completed their 2022 state tournaments, some of them have advanced to regional tournaments at various sites around the Southeast. Today, Thursday, Irmo Little League’s (ILL) Juniors softball team is set to start the Southeast Regional Tournament at Salisbury, NC after winning the state championship recently at Darlington, and the ILL’s Intermediate baseball team will also kick off its regional tournament today at Kernersville, North Carolina.
IRMO, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
415
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy