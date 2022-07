A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash with a pick-up truck on US-23 Thursday evening. It happened around 6pm. Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry says a Livingston County EMS ambulance traveling northbound on US-23, south of M-36, witnessed a motorcycle crash where the cyclist was thrown from his bike and struck the median wall. He says the ambulance crew immediately began treating the injured cyclist and summoned the Green Oak Police and Fire Departments to assist.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO