Hall had a standout collegiate career at Houston, including a 2021 campaign where he earned first-team All-AAC honors. The defensive lineman had his best season in 2021, finishing with 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. His performance vaulted him up the draft boards, and he was ultimately selected by the Buccaneers with the first pick of the second round (No. 33).

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO